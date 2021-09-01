Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital helps recognize Pediatric Cancer Awareness month

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September is a very special month at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital works hard to ensure that their patients receive world class-care while still being able to feel like a kid. This practice helps to leave a lasting impact on those children, including one very special nurse. Nurse Tom shared his incredible story about his pediatric cancer journey that inspired him to become a pediatric oncology nurse at the very same hospital he was admitted to as a child.

