Why Steve Jobs' passion for calligraphy is an inspiration to increase your creativity

One of the most disappointing things that I learned about myself during the lockdown last year was that when I finally had the time to do all the things that I would do “if I only had the time,” I somehow still didn’t have the time. My aspirations to start painting, practice the piano and learn to dance continued to collect dust as I preoccupied myself with watching movies, social media and honestly, just being lazy. When I finally had all the time in the world (or so it seemed), I still didn’t make it a priority to find ways to pursue creative activities that would help my artistic self-expression. Once I realized this, I began to make an active effort to find artistic and creative outlets.