The rise of the African entrepreneur

WHY IT RATES: The African airline will once again resume operations to destinations like Cape Town, Kinshasa, Lusaka and more. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of South African Airways (SAA) will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Tickets have gone on sale on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption are available as of Monday, September 6, 2021.