Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The rise of the African entrepreneur

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With entrepreneurship becoming a viable path to success, meet a group of creative thinkers and critical minds in Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco and South Africa whose innovative solutions are making a local impact, but also have global appeal.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

641K+
Followers
96K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Morocco#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
Texas StateCNN

The new Texas voting law includes these 7 major changes

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Tuesday a bill that imposes a raft of new restrictions on voting in one of the nation's fastest-growing and diversifying states. Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 after the Republican-led Legislature approved it during the second special session that the second-term GOP...
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

GM crops: Kenya and Nigeria progress as Uganda falters

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Though several African countries, including Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia, are making tremendous strides in their quest to develop and commercialize genetically...
Africadrake.edu

Drake Talented and Gifted Endorsement in South Africa

The Drake TAG online endorsement program is being extended to South Africa. Emeritus Professor Sally Beisser developed the program with Dr. Angela James, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. This partnership developed out of a Drake International Program. Service-learning projects were organized with area universities and this project took shape as a result. The TAG program information will be included in a Creative Network Magazine read by many citizens of South Africa.
Computer ScienceWorld Economic Forum

Africa Teen Geeks' Lindiwe Matlali: 'Seek impact, not accolades'

Subscribe to Meet The Leader on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Meet The Leader is a fortnightly podcast from the World Economic Forum that features the world’s top changemakers, showcasing the habits and traits effective leaders can’t work without. Lindiwe Matlali founded Africa's largest computer science non-profit organization, one that teaches...
LifestyleWorld Economic Forum

Kenya's wildebeest are launching a partnership with TikTok

Kenya’s tourism board on announced a partnership with the short-form video platform TikTok. The strategy is to retool traditional marketing strategies to raise its tourism appeal. South Africa, the main luxury tourist destination in Africa, is also gearing up to host African and overseas exhibitors during Africa Travel Week 2022.
Economyceoworld.biz

Best CEOs And Top Executives in Africa, 2021

In Africa you can meet some of the richest and most successful CEOs. The names you will read below may be familiar. If not this is an opportunity to meet some of the most successful people in Africa. Aliko Dangote: He is the founder of Dangote Group, born in Kano,...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

South Africa economy grows 1.2 pct in Q2

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's economy grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday. It marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, following a revised 1.0 percent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the...
BusinessTechCrunch

Nigeria’s Autochek acquires Cheki Kenya and Uganda from ROAM Africa

Per a statement, Autochek will finalize the deal in the coming weeks. With the acquisition, Autochek completes its expansion into East Africa and follows the first acquisition made almost a year ago when it acquired both Nigeria and Ghana businesses from Cheki. In 2010, Cheki launched as an online car...
AnimalstheplanetD

African Animals – Incredible moments on Safari

Going on a safari in Africa is one of the most thrilling adventures in the world. There is nothing more exciting than seeing African animals roaming free on the great plains. We have been on safari in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, and Botswana. We are truly lucky people. African...
AfricaAdvanced Television

Forecast: African SVoD subscriptions to triple

Digital TV Research forecasts 15.06 million paying SVoD subscriptions in Africa by 2026, triple from the 5.11 million expected at end-2021. From the 10 million additions, South Africa and Nigeria will each supply 2.3 million, according to the firm’s Africa SVOD Forecasts report . These two will be the only countries with more than 1 million subscriptions.
LifestyleTravelPulse

South African Airways Returns to Flying September 23

WHY IT RATES: The African airline will once again resume operations to destinations like Cape Town, Kinshasa, Lusaka and more. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of South African Airways (SAA) will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Tickets have gone on sale on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption are available as of Monday, September 6, 2021.
LifestyleEssence

This Black Hospitality Entrepreneur Launched A Wine Brand “For The Culture”

Alex Schrecengost is one of several Black women entrepreneurs building their own spaces in the wine world. Alex Schrecengost knows a thing or two about doing it for the culture. The wine and spirits enthusiast worked at wine importer Wilson Daniels as their head of communications across the national and wholesale fine wine brands, overseeing traditional comms, executive visibility, advertising, corporate events, digital content and social media. But she noticed one thing was missing in the industry: more of “us.”
WorldPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Race and capitalism: no easy answers, but posturing will get South Africa nowhere

It is likely that historians will conclude that there was no one reason why the recent riots and looting of supermarkets, shops and warehouses in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa’s two most economically important provinces, caught up so many generally law-abiding citizens in their slipstream. There were seemingly numerous dynamics at play, from the sheer poverty of numerous black citizens through to the manipulations of social media by supporters of former President Jacob Zuma, angered by his arrest.
Advocacycsq.com

Are You an Entrepreneur or a Philanthropist? Why Not Both?

If you asked 50 different entrepreneurs why they chose to become entrepreneurs, many of them would say that they wanted to make a difference. Innovation and disruption are invigorating. It means waking up every day with an internal drive to shake up the status quo. Some will say that they saw a problem that no one was solving, so they decided to do something about it themselves. Others will say that they wanted to achieve economic success, and a career as an entrepreneur—while somewhat risky—can be quite lucrative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy