Sciotoville Community Schools going virtual for rest of week

According to a Facebook post on the East High School’s Facebook page, the Governing Board decided that students would not attend in-person classes and attend class remotely due to such a high number of COVID cases and quarantines. All staff will report as normal and once school is back in session, masks will be required for an indefinite period.

SCIOTOVILLE — After a special Sciotoville School Board meeting, students of the Sciotoville school district will be remoting learning for the rest of the week.

“Thursday and Friday, all staff will report as normal, but all students will be attending school remotely,” The post stated. “This will reduce the risk of exposure and spread for our students and staff district-wide, give our students and staff time to get healthy, and allow us the time to clean, disinfect and sanitize.”

Due to the Labor Day holiday, students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the mask mandate in effect.

“Academically, this will give our teachers the opportunity to test our distance learning capabilities for a short time should the need arise in the future.” The post said signed by the superintendent, Foresta Shope. “We will return to in-person instruction with our students Tuesday, and hopefully, the teachers, administration, and students can come back and reflect upon and discuss their experiences and what we can do moving forward if we would ever have to return to remote learning in the future.”

Teachers and staff will report to the school Thursday and Friday to be available to students virtually and answer any questions students or their parents might have. Students who also receive breakfast and lunch through the school will still be able to pick up their meals Thursday and Friday.

“The Sciotoville Community Schools’ kitchen staff will be in the building Thursday and Friday, during our two remote learning days, to make breakfasts and lunches available to Sciotoville Community Schools’ students,” a second social media post stated.

Parents and students may pick up breakfast and a hot lunch at the East High School building between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If a student or parent cannot pick up food, they may call the high school at 740-776-6777 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to make arrangements for food to be dropped off to them.

For those picking up food at the school, parents are asked to call the school when they arrive, and a staff member will bring the food to the cafeteria doors on the Farney Avenue side of the building. Parents are asked to specify how many meals are needed when they call.

“Thank you all so much for your understanding during this ever-changing and most unusual time,” Shope said. “We do apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but we want to do everything we possibly can to ensure that our students and staff have a healthy and safe learning environment.”

