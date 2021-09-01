Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sciotoville, OH

Sciotoville Community Schools going virtual for rest of week

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GUUK_0bjWcibn00
According to a Facebook post on the East High School’s Facebook page, the Governing Board decided that students would not attend in-person classes and attend class remotely due to such a high number of COVID cases and quarantines. All staff will report as normal and once school is back in session, masks will be required for an indefinite period.

SCIOTOVILLE — After a special Sciotoville School Board meeting, students of the Sciotoville school district will be remoting learning for the rest of the week.

According to a Facebook post on the East High School’s Facebook page, the Governing Board decided that students would not attend in-person classes and attend class remotely due to such a high number of COVID cases and quarantines. All staff will report as normal and once school is back in session, masks will be required for an indefinite period.

“Thursday and Friday, all staff will report as normal, but all students will be attending school remotely,” The post stated. “This will reduce the risk of exposure and spread for our students and staff district-wide, give our students and staff time to get healthy, and allow us the time to clean, disinfect and sanitize.”

Due to the Labor Day holiday, students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the mask mandate in effect.

“Academically, this will give our teachers the opportunity to test our distance learning capabilities for a short time should the need arise in the future.” The post said signed by the superintendent, Foresta Shope. “We will return to in-person instruction with our students Tuesday, and hopefully, the teachers, administration, and students can come back and reflect upon and discuss their experiences and what we can do moving forward if we would ever have to return to remote learning in the future.”

Teachers and staff will report to the school Thursday and Friday to be available to students virtually and answer any questions students or their parents might have. Students who also receive breakfast and lunch through the school will still be able to pick up their meals Thursday and Friday.

“The Sciotoville Community Schools’ kitchen staff will be in the building Thursday and Friday, during our two remote learning days, to make breakfasts and lunches available to Sciotoville Community Schools’ students,” a second social media post stated.

Parents and students may pick up breakfast and a hot lunch at the East High School building between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If a student or parent cannot pick up food, they may call the high school at 740-776-6777 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to make arrangements for food to be dropped off to them.

For those picking up food at the school, parents are asked to call the school when they arrive, and a staff member will bring the food to the cafeteria doors on the Farney Avenue side of the building. Parents are asked to specify how many meals are needed when they call.

“Thank you all so much for your understanding during this ever-changing and most unusual time,” Shope said. “We do apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but we want to do everything we possibly can to ensure that our students and staff have a healthy and safe learning environment.”

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 1

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
140
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Sciotoville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#East High School#Cafeteria#Sciotoville School Board#The East High School#The Governing Board#Covid#2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateCNN

Texas governor signs voting restrictions bill into law

(CNN) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots and empowers partisan poll watchers. The restrictive voting measure adds Texas to the list of Republican-controlled states that have seized on former President Donald...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, although it suffered teething problems when the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with demand. President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, called for...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy