In honor of ABC and Lee Daniels' upcoming reimagining of The Wonder Years set to premiere next month, viewers are getting a chance to get in on the fun. With the series premiering Wednesday, September 22, ABC released the official trailer during today's TCA summer press tour (which you can check out below). In addition, the network's Wednesday comedy lineup will pay homage to the original series with a "takeover" as original series cast members are set to appear throughout the evening on Wednesday, October 13. The festivities begin with a guest appearance by Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold) on The Goldbergs, followed by a take on the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker in the all-new The Wonder Years. Following that, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) will guest star on The Conners, and then we have an appearance by Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) on Home Economics.