UPDATE: Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ Now On Display In Denver For Labor Day Only (CBS4) – Union Pacific’s “Big Boy No. 4014” Locomotive is rolling into Colorado for the Labor Day Weekend. It’s the world’s largest, restored steam engine and was last in the state in November 2019. The Union Pacific took delivery of its first Big Boys in 1941. It eventually had 25. They are 132 feet long and weight 1.2 million pounds. They are so big, the engines are hinged so they get through curves. They normally operated between Ogden, Utah and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 (credit: Larry...