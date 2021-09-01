Norwegian Grove Township Notice of Monthly Meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD & PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE PROGRAM YEAR 2020 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) NOTICE IS GIVEN that a draft of the PY2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Town of Summerville has been completed and will be available for a 15-day public review period. The CAPER reports on accomplishments and expenditures for the Town's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during the 2020 program year from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: Citizens are invited to review and make comments on the draft 2020 CAPER. The draft CAPER will be available for (15) fifteen days beginning September 8, 2021 to September 22, 2021, and comments concerning the draft CAPER must be received by September 22, 2021. The draft CAPER can be viewed at Town Hall at 200 S Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483 from Monday to Friday at regular business hours between 9:00AM and 4:00PM and can also be downloaded and viewed from the Town website at: http://www.sum mervillesc.gov/155/Community-Development-Block-Grant-CDBG-P. Comments may be returned by mail at the address above or by email to pharbert@summervillesc.gov. PUBLIC HEARING: A public hearing will be held at Town Hall Annex Training Room at 200 S Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483 on September 8, 2021 at 3:00-4:00 PM to review and discuss the draft CAPER. For more information on how to participate at the public hearing please email pharbert@summervillesc.gov, or call 843-851-4234 between 9:00am and 4:00pm. The Town of Summerville does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its federally assisted programs or activities. Assistance will be provided to accommodate the special needs of disabled persons and persons with limited English language proficiency. Please contact P.J. Harbert, Grants Writer, at the address and telephone number listed above at least 72 hours prior to the hearing if auxiliary aids are required. AD# 1955773.