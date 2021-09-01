Liz Cheney Calls on GOP Leadership to Condemn Madison Cawthorn's 'Bloodshed' Comments
"I'd like to see Leader McCarthy very clearly condemn it and explain how dangerous that is," Cheney said, regarding Cawthorn's comments.www.newsweek.com
"I'd like to see Leader McCarthy very clearly condemn it and explain how dangerous that is," Cheney said, regarding Cawthorn's comments.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 34