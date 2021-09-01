Cancel
Liz Cheney Calls on GOP Leadership to Condemn Madison Cawthorn's 'Bloodshed' Comments

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
"I'd like to see Leader McCarthy very clearly condemn it and explain how dangerous that is," Cheney said, regarding Cawthorn's comments.

