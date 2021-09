You are never fully dressed without a smile and a hairstyle that makes you feel confident and ready to take on the world. One thing we all can all wish for? The ability to afford to have a professional hairdresser dry and style our hair all the time from the comfort of our home. And since constant trips to the salon to get a professional blowout aren’t really in the budget, the next best thing is to have the tools to create salon-ready hair at home.