This is not a test. Abortion has been banned in Texas. After nearly 50 years of established law, the U.S. Supreme Court has torpedoed a person’s right to determine their own health care needs and make their own decisions about their body, a grim reality that many people born after 1973 have never had to confront before. Today may well be the start of a post-Roe world in this country, where a person’s right to bodily autonomy — to decide when, if, and how to become a parent — is no longer guaranteed.