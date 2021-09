Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ children have evolved into beautiful and mature young adults. Learn all about the power couple’s three kids. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a lot to be proud of. For starters, the 50-year-olds have enjoyed a blissful marriage over the past 25 years that only keeps heating up. Plus, they’re crushing it in their respective careers: Kelly is still leading her widely-successful morning talk show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan, while Mark has been delivering an impeccable performance on Riverdale. But most importantly, the pair has worked together to raise three beautiful and inspiring children: Michael Consuelos, 24, Lola Consuelos, 20, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18.