New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials , With The Market To Reach $280.7 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 4332 Companies: 24 - Players covered include BASF SE; Biopac (UK) Ltd.; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Holmen AB; Hood Packaging Corporation; International Paper Co.; Kruger Inc.; Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG; Mondi Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa Group PLC; Stora Enso Oyj; WestRock Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Electronic Packaging, Other Applications); Product Type (Corrugated Board, Boxboard, Biodegradable Flexible Materials) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach $280.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$156.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period. Corrugated Board, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$150.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boxboard segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026The Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Biodegradable Flexible Materials Segment to Reach US$49.3 Billion by the year 2026In the global Biodegradable Flexible Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

