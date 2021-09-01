Two Chicago police officers charged with beating teen during January arrest in Woodlawn
Two Chicago police officers are charged with beating a 17-year-old boy after he crashed into their car and pointed a gun at them in January in Woodlawn on the South Side. Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara are both charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.chicago.suntimes.com
