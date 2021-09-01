Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's What Tempestt Bledsoe Has Been Up To Since The Cosby Show

By Shayne Thompson
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor and TV personality Tempestt Bledsoe earned herself major fame as the middle daughter, Vanessa Huxtable, in Bill Cosby's popular family sitcom, "The Cosby Show." It dominated airwaves for eight seasons from 1984 until its series finale in 1992, and in syndication for many years afterward. Bledsoe, who was born in Chicago and began her career modeling and acting in commercials at a very young age, per The Grio, was just 11 years old when the show premiered. But by the time the beloved series wrapped, she was a young adult who had not only managed to become a well-known actor in her own right, but who was also hitting the books.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tempestt Bledsoe
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Tatyana Ali
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#The Cosby Show#Show Tv#New York University#Jet#Nyu#Stern School Of Business#The Chicago Tribune#M African American#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s ‘Superstar’ looks at the life of John Ritter

Superstar: John Ritter (10 p.m., ABC) - The latest installment of “Superstar” looks at the life and career of comedy actor John Ritter. This special chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit “Three’s Company,” and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy. The show also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old. We’ll see new interviews with his son, Jason Ritter, and his first wife, Nancy Ritter, who open up about their memories of him and his legacy. The program includes interviews with top actors who worked with and were influenced by Ritter, including Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. We’ll also see footage from the ABC News archives, including Ritter’s interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, never-before-seen family videos as well as an interview with Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck, on her efforts to raise awareness for the aortic disease that took Ritter.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams

Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams passed away at the age of 54 in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. His representative confirmed the news with a statement yesterday, saying that his family is "grieving this insurmountable loss." Throughout his prolific career, Williams was a mainstay on HBO, with notable roles...
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Celebritiesmetv.com

Gee, Wally! Here are 9 things you never knew about Tony Dow

He went from diving to sculpting, with acting in between. Leave It to Beaver was not just about the Beaver. Sure, the youngest Cleaver has his name in the title, but big brother Wally was just as important a character. Teenager Tony Dow became an overnight idol thanks to his role as Wally. Hundreds of fan letters poured in weekly, often in pink stationery, sometimes scented. He was one of the first true teen idols of television.

Comments / 0

Community Policy