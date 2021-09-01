Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Aquavit's AQV-1122 COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Approval Fast Tracked By USPTO

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Aquavit), a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-of-its-kind microchannel drug delivery technology, recently announced that the company received a notice of allowance through the USPTO's Fast-Track Prioritized Examination Pilot Program (PEPP) for the application of the company's proprietary technology for self-injectable Covid 19 vaccination ( AQV-1122 .)

"Globally there has been a surge in interest in skin vaccinations; as the demand for higher immune responses and better patient compliance continues to increase. There is an unsurpassed need for accessibility to boosters. We are extremely pleased to introduce AQV-1122 into our rapidly expanding intellectual property portfolio. This new issuance continues to expand the scope and depth of our novel delivery technologies, as well as provides a meaningful contribution to public health worldwide." says Sobin Chang, Chief Executive Officer at Aquavit.

The patent addresses platform technologies directed toward innovative methods for immunizing patients against infectious diseases using microchannel technologies. It includes unique vaccine compositions directed against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigens; offering a new self-administrable microchannel drug delivery technology capable of providing the vaccine compositions or other drugs which is crucial in times of a pandemic crisis.

The challenges related to epidermal delivery are accuracy and efficiency in targeting tissue, being restricted by the stratum corneum, and the epidermal layers being too thin to be accessed by traditional needle and syringe methods. Aquavit's COVID-19 vaccine technology will enable the administration directly into the epidermal layer.

"The human epidermis is rich in Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) & Langerhans Cells (LCs). Our technology is not only minimally invasive, but it also facilitates a more effective immune response than traditional syringe injections.", says Sai Sankar, Chief Biomedical Engineer at Aquavit. "In addition, this would be advantageous to needle-phobic patients, and the younger population by enabling self-administered vaccines. With the onset of multiple variants, the widespread availability and accessibility of vaccinations worldwide is critical to ensure public health and safety."

About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a high-tech pharmaceutical company that provides a comprehensive range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device technologies. Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on personalized medicine to improve patients' health, maximize the efficiency of our medical community, and support the pharmacoeconomics of payers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquavits-aqv-1122-covid-19-vaccine-patent-approval-fast-tracked-by-uspto-301367576.html

SOURCE Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

