Campers Jeff Marks and Kailynn Mirance Godek from Broward Health Coral Springs’ Camp Coral Kids will soon have an endless summer once they’re married in November. Every summer for the past 25 years, children with diabetes from around the country anticipate connecting with other kids at South Florida’s only medically supervised diabetic camp, where countless children have been able to connect with others like themselves while learning how to cope with their diabetes. However, never have these special bonds created at Camp Coral resulted in marriage.