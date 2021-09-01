Morgan Shows New 3 Wheeler, Confirmed To Return Next Year

Just weeks after building the final example of the 3 Wheeler, Morgan is teasing the next generation of the trike-like model. It hits the road next year. The next-gen 3 Wheeler in these teaser images is under heavy camouflage, but they tell us a lot. The biggest change is that an exposed V-twin engine is no longer a prominent element at the front of the vehicle. In fact, the powerplant is no longer visible at all. Morgan calls the vehicle in these pictures an "engineering prototype undergoing durability testing."