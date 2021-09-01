Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

In-House Counsel Want Legal Spend Analytics… New Merger Aims To Give It To Them Even Easier

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

If there’s any buzzword in the legal tech space these days, it’s analytics. Data is coming in from everywhere and there’s finally robust enough tools to sort it all, so everyone’s looking to Moneyball out the legal space. And just like the trend that took over baseball, sometimes it can go too far and leave you with a lot of information about “batting left-handed against right-handed pitchers on Wednesdays during the waxing phase of a lunar cycle,” but those instances are few and far between: good analytics are more often than not going to provide actionable insights.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Goyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Baseball#Simplelegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Marketsreadwrite.com

How Blockchain Is Impacting the Digital Marketing Industry

Blockchain is a relatively new yet widely used technology. It enables you to store and distribute digital information without the fear of data breaches. In addition, blockchain allows transactions between two parties without third-party verification. The fraud condition through the present world is going on; blockchain is the technology worth...
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
BusinessLaw.com

Onit Acquires Bodhala to Close a Spend Analytics Gap

Onit’s spending spree continues. The workflow automation provider announced today that it had struck a deal to acquire legal spend analytics platform Bodhala for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition comes than 12-months after the company opened up its wallet to purchase artificial intelligence firm McCarthyFinch and document automation shop AXDRAFT.
Technologymartechseries.com

Observe.AI Expands Into Omnichannel Customer Experience Market With ScopeAI Acquisition

The leader in Contact Center AI announces new omnichannel conversation intelligence offerings that uncover new insights from customer interactions. Observe.AI, the leader in Contact Center AI, announced its entry into omnichannel conversation intelligence following its acquisition of ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. This announcement comes at the heels of Observe.AI’s monumental year of 300% revenue growth and a $50M Series B funding round led by Menlo Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount of funding to $89M.
BusinessFast Company

4 signs your company has an innovation-minded culture

Burnout is a topic that seems inextricably tied to our conversations around the workplace. We hear about it often in relation to the tech industry and startups; according to one survey, almost 60% of tech workers said they suffer from it. But burnout is prevalent in countless other industries—consider the...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Learn How Product Design Can Inform All Aspects of Your Company

You may have seen a lot of ABC's Shark Tank and come to the conclusion that you can design a groundbreaking product. You might be right! But don't expect to do it without a lot of hard work and consideration. Product design is one of the most important elements of any entrepreneurial venture and one that can make or break your business. Some people go to school for years to learn great product design.
Businessabovethelaw.com

A GC’s Guide To Keeping Your Company Secure

Legal and security departments share the common goal of protecting an organization from harm. But while both work to ensure security and compliance, they also play distinct, complementary roles. This white paper from our friends at DocuSign explores the interrelationship of corporate legal and security teams and highlights best practices...
EconomyInside Nova

Ask General Counsel: Legal considerations when starting a business

There are many legal considerations when starting a business. As attorneys, we are fortunate to help business owners start and operate businesses. Unfortunately, we also see all the mistakes made by business owners. Hopefully, the below outline provides guidance that can direct and protect business owners. Determining the appropriate business...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Turning A Lagging Law Firm Into A Tech Leader

In my June article, I discussed the results of the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer: Moving Beyond the Pandemic report, which included insights around how technology leaders — firms that had a higher rate of tech adoption — are pulling ahead of their peers in key areas of preparedness for the future. The survey includes a number of interesting proof points around those organizations whose early investments in technology are resulting in higher performance and profitability; but what about those organizations that have not made those investments? Is there any way to close the gap or keep from falling further behind?
EconomyZDNet

Innovation is hard. Here are five ways to make it easier

With money tight and many other demands competing for a slice of the IT department's project budget, it can be tough to make room for research and development, especially with no guarantee of success. However, analyst Gartner says CIOs who want to help their organisations grow should focus more of...
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Onit acquires legal spend intelligence company Bodhala

(Reuters) - Onit Inc has scooped up legal spend analytics company Bodhala, marking the company's third acquisition in less than a year. Houston-based Onit, an enterprise legal management software provider, said on Wednesday the deal aims to boost offerings for its corporate legal department customers. New York-based Bodhala uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help legal departments save money and time in choosing outside counsel.
Retailtheloadstar.com

Post-Covid volatility speeds up AI adoption for supply chain planning

As shippers grapple with supply chain planning in the face of volatility and rapid swings in demand, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) are rapidly emerging as vital tools. Abe Eshekenazi, CEO of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), noted that supply chains had been undergoing an enormous amount...
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

How executive order requirements will change the scope of business

In May 2021, President Biden issued an Executive Order (EO) that will result in a monumental shift in supply chain security requirements for software developers and device manufacturers who sell to the Federal government. Per the EO’s directive, NIST recently published an initial definition of “critical software” — identifying the products that, in the initial phase of the EO’s implementation, will have to meet the technical requirements that will be issued under the EO.
Lawabovethelaw.com

How To Use Legal Analytics To Craft The Best Litigation Strategy

We all know how it goes when a new case comes in: Your clients want you to predict the outcome and give them a comprehensive case strategy, and they want it now. Historically, this has been a major problem, because litigators had to cobble together predictions from extensive (and often expensive) research and anecdotal evidence collected from other attorneys in the halls of the firm.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Adtran Adva Merger Aims to Create End-to-End Fiber Networking Provider

Two key vendors to fiber network operators – Adtran and Adva – announced plans to merge today. The merger, expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of 2022, would combine specialists in broadband access and transport/ cloud connectivity to create an end-to-end fiber broadband networking solutions provider.
Technologyabovethelaw.com

Artificial Intelligence Might Make Us Rethink Contract Law

The point is, AI is a tool, and a very powerful one, that you’re using all the time without even thinking about it. It’s why midway through this article, Google is likely showing you an ad for the thing you researched buying last night. But it’s also deeply engrained in a lot of your legal tools as well, and it’s only getting more powerful.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Tableau launches new enterprise plans, big data tools

The cloud analytics firm Tableau has unveiled a number of new data and analytics platform capabilities in addition to new enterprise subscription plans designed to help customers' digital transformation efforts. The Salesforce-owned company aims to empower everyone in an organization by giving them access to trusted and governed data at...
TechnologyZDNet

The CIO's next priority: Using the tech budget for growth

CIOs have got the attention of the boss: tech analyst Gartner says boards and CEOs are now much more willing to invest in technology that has a clear tie to business outcomes. The analyst says global IT spending will total $4.2 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.6% from 2020. Digital business projects with a short time-to-value will get the most money and board-level attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy