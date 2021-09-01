In-House Counsel Want Legal Spend Analytics… New Merger Aims To Give It To Them Even Easier

If there’s any buzzword in the legal tech space these days, it’s analytics. Data is coming in from everywhere and there’s finally robust enough tools to sort it all, so everyone’s looking to Moneyball out the legal space. And just like the trend that took over baseball, sometimes it can go too far and leave you with a lot of information about “batting left-handed against right-handed pitchers on Wednesdays during the waxing phase of a lunar cycle,” but those instances are few and far between: good analytics are more often than not going to provide actionable insights.