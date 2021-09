Each year we welcome back students, families and employees to our schools, but this year is extra special. We continue to persevere through a challenging pandemic. Most of us have been impacted by this pandemic in many ways. However, with the rise of vaccines and the appropriate health guidelines, we are now in a position to return students and employees full-time to campuses this fall. We are going to continue to follow research, data and health guidelines to protect our students and employees. We will also have an independent study option for families who feel it is not safe for their child to return at this time.