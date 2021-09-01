Kidnapping, sex assault charges filed against GR man who accosted children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested after assaulting children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side faces four felony charges. Franklin Delano Farley, 39, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping-child enticement in connection to a Thursday incident, as well as a count of kidnapping and a count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in connection to a Monday incident.www.woodtv.com
