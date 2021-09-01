Straight from the Pyrenees Mountains to the Texas Hill Country: Bayonne Ham

With a centuries-old production process, this ham will flavor your Labor Day gathering. Bayonne Ham hails from the Basque region located at the merging of France and Spain, and follows a rigorous preparation process, much like sparkling wine from the Champagne region. Located in the Pyrenees Mountains of Southern France, this ham is the result of a thousand years of tradition, know-how, and respect for the process. It all begins with the home of the pig. To qualify to be Bayonne Ham, pigs must be born and bred in Southwest France, and curing must take place within the Adour River basin.