Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Straight from the Pyrenees Mountains to the Texas Hill Country: Bayonne Ham

edibleaustin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a centuries-old production process, this ham will flavor your Labor Day gathering. Bayonne Ham hails from the Basque region located at the merging of France and Spain, and follows a rigorous preparation process, much like sparkling wine from the Champagne region. Located in the Pyrenees Mountains of Southern France, this ham is the result of a thousand years of tradition, know-how, and respect for the process. It all begins with the home of the pig. To qualify to be Bayonne Ham, pigs must be born and bred in Southwest France, and curing must take place within the Adour River basin.

edibleaustin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyrenees Mountains#Texas Wine#France#Food Drink#The Texas Hill Country#Texans#Renaissance#Full Basque#Queso#Mexican#French#Sunfish#Carp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

A Tiny New Wine Bar Holds Big Promise Along LA’s West Third Street

A homey new wine bar has landed along West Third Street, one of the city’s most densely-packed restaurant corridors. The new Melanie, backed by a cadre of well-known wine folks, takes over for the closed Simple Things at 8310 W. 3rd Street tomorrow, with plans for a compact bottle list and rotating menu that leans into French and pan-Mediterranean flavors.
Drinkstravelawaits.com

Best Wineries To Visit In Provence, France

Among the popular wine regions of France, the Loire Valley, Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Alsace, which are known as the Big Five, Provence is not mentioned. In recent years Provence has started to produce the best rosés in the country, putting it on the map as a major player for one of the top wine regions in France.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

The 5 Best Canned Ranch Waters To Buy Now

It’s ranch water season. The simple and wildly refreshing cocktail shows best during the dog days of summer, when it’s piping hot and you need a drink in hand, sometimes even before it’s officially happy hour. To be clear, Ranch Water is nothing fussy. It’s quite simply a mix of...
Texas StateOrange County Business Journal

Mountain Mike’s to Enter Texas

Mountain Mike’s Pizza LLC is expanding into Texas following a franchising deal struck for three locations, with the company saying more deals are in the works. The Newport Beach-based pizza restaurant operator said it expects Texas to eventually grow to be its second-largest market after California. The first franchising deal...
Texas Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Texas Wine,Come and Taste It!” at Grapevine’s 35th Annual Grapefest® – A Texas Wine Experience, Presented by Bank of the West

Largest Wine Festival in the Southwest U.S. – September 16,17,18 and 19, 2021 – Highlights Wines from Texas, South Australia’s Barossa Valley and California’s Napa Valley. GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (August 26, 2021) – Celebrate wine at the 35th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West,...
Texas StateMix 93.1

Ready for a Super Fun Road Trip? Here’s a Texas Hill Country Itinerary

I love a good road trip, especially going to the Texas Hill Country. It's true, spring time is the most popular time to visit the Texas Hill Country, because the wildflowers are STUNNING. However, I find it to be a nice escape and respite any time of the year. There's so many beautiful places to visit in this area--one of the popular places being Fredericksburg.
Drinkswinemag.com

Rex Hill 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Rich, spicy and flat-out delicious, this outstanding wine delivers sweet barrel spices in abundance alongside a generous mix of red, blue and black berries. The barrel aging is spot-on, and there's a wash of bacon as it fades. The immediate flavor impact, coupled with its overall power and concentration, elevate it to such a high ranking. Paul Gregutt.
Food & Drinksruhlman.com

East Carolina Barbecue

With these last few posts on cooking for groups, it occurred to me that I should post one of my go-to, fabulously easy, always-gets-raves main course that serves a lot of people. East Carolina barbecue, called pulled pork here up north. When I arrived at Duke University in Durham, North...
Drinkswinemag.com

Galante 2019 Almond Flat Pinot Noir (Carmel Valley)

Earthy aromas of dried mushroom and rust meet with dried cranberry and orange peel on the complex nose of this bottling. It's very dry on the palate, where a solid tension frames dark red fruit and herbal flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Almond Flat. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Restaurantspopville.com

“Dauphine’s Launches Happy Hour + Outdoor Bar Service”

“Dauphine’s has officially launched a happy hour menu, as well as seating and service at their outdoor bar. Beginning today, diners will be able to enjoy happy hour specials on snacks, beer, wine, & cocktails at both of Dauphines’ bars. Items on the snack menu include Deviled Eggs, Fried Hog’s Head Cheese, Black Eyed Pea Falafel ($6 each), and Local Harris Creek Oysters ($2 each). Cocktail specials include the Roffignac, Napoleonic Code, Pimm’s Cup, and the New Orleans Buck ($10 each), with cocktail specials rotating regularly. Wine by the glass will be $10, and beer $5.
Restaurantswinespectator.com

9 Standout Wine Restaurants in Upstate New York

Manhattan tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to New York dining, but above that small corner of the state lies a world of opportunities for high-quality restaurant experiences. These destinations stand out, thanks to their Wine Spectator Restaurant Award–winning cellars. All of their wine lists feature bottlings produced in the state, but their selections span the globe to complement their various styles of cuisine, from a French tasting menu to a laid-back, family-owned Italian spot. Get to know these nine restaurants nestled across upstate New York, from Buffalo to Albany to the wine-centric Finger Lakes region.
WildlifeSan Saba News & Star

Hill Country Naturalist

I have previously written about our Hill Country live oak because it is the most common oak around here and because it is often considered a symbol of the Hill Country. But there are several other oaks commonly found in our area that are interesting and important as well. Oaks...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

Sitting atop a giant hill, this Texas Hill Country house comes with the best view of Bexar County

A $1.5 million home located west of Camp Bullis and north of Stone Oak has hit the market atop what its listing agent says is the highest residential point in Bexar County. From that vantage point, one would expect the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property's backyard patio and swimming pool to offer views of lush greenery and rolling hills. And that's certainly the case.
Country Club Hills, ILPosted by
Country Club Hills (IL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Country Club Hills — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Country Club Hills. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy