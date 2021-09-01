Stephen Amell's Flight Controversy Was Worse Than We Originally Thought
Stephen Amell is best known for his role as billionaire superhero Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW's "Arrow." With his charming good looks, athletic build, and warm personality, Amell embodies all the characteristics of a real-life superhero. Taking his superhero persona to the next level, Amell has even graced the professional wrestling ring — wrestling for companies such as WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. However, even superheroes have shortcomings.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0