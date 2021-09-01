Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Stephen Amell's Flight Controversy Was Worse Than We Originally Thought

By Andy Sahadeo
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen Amell is best known for his role as billionaire superhero Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on The CW's "Arrow." With his charming good looks, athletic build, and warm personality, Amell embodies all the characteristics of a real-life superhero. Taking his superhero persona to the next level, Amell has even graced the professional wrestling ring — wrestling for companies such as WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. However, even superheroes have shortcomings.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Cw#Canadian#Delta Airlines#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestvinsider.com

‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Opens Up About Being Removed From Delta Flight

Heels star Stephen Amell has opened up about getting removed from a Delta flight back in June, saying he is “deeply ashamed” about the incident. After reportedly getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, the former Arrow lead was kicked off a Delta flight in Austin, Texas — and he is not shying away from the issue. Appearing on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, Amell jumped right into the topic and explained what happened.
TV & Videos1051thebounce.com

Stephen Amell Q&A Megacon Orlando 2021

This is part of Stephen Amell’s Q&A panel at Megacon Orlando 2021. Enjoy! Star of Arrow, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more movies and shows!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Arrow star Stephen Amell finally breaks silence over being removed from flight

Arrow star Stephen Amell has opened up about being removed from a Delta flight back in June, admitting that his actions were “shameful”. Speaking in an interview of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he explained: “What happened was — and it’s very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane.” He continued: “I was [expletive] off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument.
TV SeriesComicBook

Stephen Amell Says Arrow Return on HBO Max or Netflix "Would Be Amazing"

After eight seasons, 170 episodes, and six crossovers, Stephen Amell's time as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow came to an end on The CW. The actor's DC Comics TV series Arrow spawned its own universe on television, many of its spinoffs still on the air, and even though it had a definitive ending Amell isn't ruling out a return. Speaking in an interview with former Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum for his “Inside of You” podcast, the Heels star was asked if he had an interest in being back in a superhero project or if he'd been approached and to his credit Amell seems very open to the prospect of putting on the hood again.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Stephen Amell says he's "deeply ashamed" after argument with his wife that led to him being asked to leave a plane

"What happened was -- and it's very, very simple -- I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane," the Heels star and Arrow vet said on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You. Amell called the incident "really, really shameful," adding: "And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your sh*t."
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Stephen Amell talks about plane fight with wife

Stephen Amell opened up about what happened in June when he was kicked off a flight for supposedly arguing with his wife. On Tuesday’s episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the Arrow star said he’s “deeply ashamed” over his behavior, clarifying that Cassandra Jean Amell had nothing to do with his outburst.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why It's So Fun To Play A Villain, According To Heels' Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig

Spoilers below for the third episode of Starz's Heels, so be warned!. For its third outing, the wrestling-imbued cable drama Heels brought a legitimate wrestler into the mix with former WWE superstar and current AEW fave CM Punk as the blood-loving Ricky Rabies. As awesome as that appearance was, the biggest moment for the show's central story involved Alexander Ludwig's Ace Spade finally giving into the advice from Stephen Amell's Jack that he should just embrace the fan backlash and the screwjob by becoming a villain within the DWL. Now we've got both Spade brothers truly living up to the show's title.
NFLnickiswift.com

Inside Kelly Ripa And Michael Strahan's Tense Relationship

Typically, football stars disappear from the limelight after hanging up their cleats, but this wasn't the case for Michael Strahan. Instead, the former New York Giants defensive end parlayed his talent into quite the second act with a four-year stint as co-host of ABC's "Live with Kelly and Michael." Alongside...
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy