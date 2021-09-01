Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

By Jacob Stolworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkAzx_0bjWYKgd00

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix .

The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.

Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.

But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.

It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that will make searching through Netflix much easier for you.

Read more:

These codes correlate with some pretty specific genres, ranging from “Romantic Foreign Movies” to “B-Horror Movies”, and they’ve been put in one place for you to scroll through.

To visit each genre’s webpage, all you need to do is input the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and won’t be available on phones, NOW TV boxes or the Amazon Firestick.

Read more: Best streaming services 2021: From Disney+ to Netflix

The kind people over at ogres-crypt have compiled the comprehensive list of genres , but you can also find a wide selection below – and the Christmas selection here .

Action & Adventure (1365)

Anime (7424)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Classic Movies (31574)

Comedies (6548)

Cult Movies (7627)

Documentaries (6839)

Dramas (5763)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Horror Movies (8711)

Independent Movies (7077)

Music (1701)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

TV Shows (83)

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Cult Movies#American Movies#Raiders Of The Lost Ark#Iphone#Crime Action Adventure#Children Family Movies#Disney#Classic Comedies#Classic Sci Fi Fantasy#Cult Sci Fi Fantasy#Cult Comedies#Sports Documentaries#Gay Lesbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Freya Allan and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is my favorite Netflix movie of the summer so far that’s not part of a trilogy! I couldn’t pick between Gunpowder Milkshake and the Feat Street movies for my favorite of the summer, but Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely up at the top!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial 9/11 Documentary Is Dominating Netflix Today

The September 11th Attacks, commonly referred to as 9/11, were the deadliest terror attacks in human history. Combing 2,977 fatalities with over 25,000 injuries, it’s impossible for those who saw the attacks that took place that day to ever forget when the towers fell. These attacks lead to the War on Terror where the United States launched a military invasion of Afghanistan.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Liam Neeson Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The Liam Neeson action thriller has become a subgenre unto itself ever since the veteran character actor reinvented himself as the industry’s premiere grizzled badass in Taken thirteen years ago, and he still shows no signs of slowing down, even though he turns 70 next year. In fact, despite claiming...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has Another True Crime Hit on Its Hands

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and its latest docuseries is proving that fact. Making its way to the streaming library on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a new six-part series documenting the rise and fall of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, quickly made its way onto the Netflix streaming charts, pushing other popular titles like Manifest to the wayside.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

What to watch next if you loved Netflix's Virgin River

It's only been a month since Netflix released the third season of Virgin River, but if you're anything like us, you binged all ten episodes in just two days. No judging here. While the streaming giant hasn't yet confirmed if there will be a fourth season, we're going to manifest, manifest and manifest again until the series is back on our screens.
TV ShowsCNET

Budget hack: Replace Netflix, Hulu and more with free subscriptions

Trying to save some cash? If you'd like to limit the number of services you pay monthly fees for, many of the most popular ones -- including Netflix, Hulu, Apple Music, Grubhub and DoorDash -- can be swapped for free alternatives. You might not end up with the exact same product, but you can often get pretty darn close.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
MoviesComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?

Comments / 0

Community Policy