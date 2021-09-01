The Lie Shia LaBeouf Told To Get His Role On Even Stevens

If you think about it, actors are just professional liars. They go on screen and play make-believe, showcasing their acting prowess to convince audiences that what they're watching is real. But for some actors, there were times where they actually had to lie in real life in order to land their roles. It's not so different from lying on your resume to snag a job; sometimes actors have had to come up with little white lies to impress casting directors, and sometimes, it pays off.