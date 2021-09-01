Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Saúl Ñíguez Reveals 'Important' Kepa Arrizabalaga Role in Chelsea Loan Switch

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea's new signing Saúl Ñíguez has touched on the role played by international teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga in his loan move to Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has joined the five-time Premier Legaue champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the 26-year-old is set to compete with N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield in west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRfSS_0bjWYArN00
(Photo by Manu Reino / PRESSINPHOTO)

Speaking on the role played by Arrizabalaga in his decision to join the European champions on Deadline Day, the midfielder said: "It is very important that he be there," as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"It is an important step. If he had not been there, it would have been different.

"Going on loan for a year and having a partner with whom I have been spending many years in the lower categories of the (Spain) National Team is important."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsmCs_0bjWYArN00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Less than 15 hours after his loan switch to Chelsea was confirmed, Saul has been spotted leaving his home country to jet to London, as he is set to join up with his teammates at Cobham after completing media duties and making his move official, as per El Chiringuito TV.

The midfielder also took to social media and confirmed that he is ready to fly to the UK on Wednesday, as a Twitter post from his official account read: "See you there!!! Chelsea FC"

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
277
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateo Kovačić
Person
N'golo Kanté
Person
Saúl Ñíguez
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#The Daily Mail#National Team#Cobham#El Chiringuito Tv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Chelsea, Manchester United continue battle over Saúl - reports

Saúl Ñíguez is on the brink of leaving Atlético Madrid, according to Diario AS. The Premier League is the pivot’s likely destination, with Manchester United and Chelsea FC vying for his signature. Any deal appears likely to be a loan with both an obligation to buy included in the deal — but no fee has been mentioned in any reports.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ben Woodburn makes loan switch to Hearts

The 21-year-old links up with Robbie Neilson’s team, who have taken seven points from nine in the league so far, for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. Woodburn has made 11 appearances for the Reds since debuting as a teenager in November 2016, and became the youngest goalscorer in club history when he struck in a League Cup tie against Leeds United in the same month.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Report: Chelsea looking at bringing in Saul Niguez on loan

Chelsea are planning on bringing in 26-year-old midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid in the final few days of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph. Thomas Tuchel's side have been on the lookout for another defensive midfielder all throughout the summer, with targets such as Declan...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Chelsea sign Atletico's Saul on loan

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chelsea on Tuesday secured the late deadline day loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The deal was thrown into doubt as the transfer had not been confirmed by either club before the midnight CET deadline. Local media said the delay was caused by...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel: Why Liverpool Clash Is Important for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has looked forward to Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. Tuchel's side go up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team and both have started the seasons with two wins, scoring five goals and conceding none. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Tuchel...
MLSgoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James set for Porto loan switch

PSG contact Haaland to replace Mbappe (Telegraph) James set for Porto loan switch (The Daily Mail) PSG target Richarlison if Mbappe joins Real Madrid (Sky Sports) Ronaldo arrival could mean Sterling exit (Fabrizio Romano) Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Richarlison's agents over a potential move for the Everton forward...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Watch: Saúl Ñíguez Leaves Spain to Head to London

Saul Ñíguez was spotted leaving Spain on Wednesday to fly to London to complete his loan move to Chelsea. The 26-year-old has joined the European champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Talks Continuing Between Chelsea And Atlético Madrid Over Saúl Ñíguez Move

Chelsea are holding talks with Atlético Madrid over a loan move for Saúl Ñíguez before the transfer window shuts on August 31, according to reports. It was reported recently that the west London side had made an 'official bid' for the Spain international, as talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea’s Baba Rahman reveals why he sealed loan move to Reading

The 27-year-old Black Star explains how the Royal’s manager played a very huge role to lure him to Madejski Stadium. Ghana international Abdul Rahman Baba has revealed the reason he settled to play for EFL Championship side Reading on loan from Chelsea. The 27-year-old left-back will feature for the Royals...
Premier League740thefan.com

Soccer – Chelsea sign Atletico’s Saul on loan

MADRID (Reuters) – Chelsea on Tuesday secured the late deadline day loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The deal was thrown into doubt as the transfer had not been confirmed by either club before the midnight CET deadline. Local media said the delay was caused by a problem...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

'They Are a Fantastic Team' - Saúl Ñíguez Excited for Chelsea Spell After Confirmation of Loan Move

Saúl Ñíguez heaped praise on Chelsea after completing a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid on the final day of the transfer window. The 26-year-old has joined the European champions from his boyhood side after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea outcast Bakayoko returns to AC Milan on loan

AC Milan have re-signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a two-year loan from Chelsea. The deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent for around €15 million (£13m/$18m). The 27-year-old returns to Milan for a second loan spell, having made 42 appearances for the club during the 2018-19 campaign. Details...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea confirm signing of Atletico Madrid star Saúl Niguez

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Niguez. Saúl has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano for much of this summer having fallen down the midfield pecking order under Diego Simeone. The Spain international has started two of Atletico Madrid‘s first three games...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

What Thomas Tuchel Promised Saúl Ñíguez Following Chelsea Switch

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel intends to operate Saúl Ñíguez in his preferred central midfield position this season. The Blues completed the much-anticipated capture of the Spain international in the closing hours of the summer transfer window on August 31, with the 26-year-old set to fly to west London and be officially unveiled as a Chelsea player.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea not giving up on Saúl Ñíguez yet — reports

The likelihood of Chelsea signing Saul Ñíguez is decreasing with each passing hour, but it is not yet zero, if the latest reports are to be believed. Part of the problem has been Atlético wanting guaranteed payment (i.e. transfer fee or buy-obligation) — which Chelsea are unwilling to provide — while Atléti themselves are still looking for a replacement as well — which is strange considering that they have already signed Rodrigo De Paul this summer.
Premier LeagueBBC

Dujon Sterling: Blackpool to sign Chelsea defender on loan

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is set to sign a new contract before going out on loan to Championship side Blackpool. The England youth international, 21, has spent previous seasons on loan at Coventry City and Wigan Athletic. Sterling, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2021-2022 season, was...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Offered Hope in Saúl Ñíguez Chase

Atlético Madrid are willing to sanction a loan move for Saúl Ñíguez ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports. It has been reported recently that the Blues don't want to make a permanent move for the 26-year-old, and won't be bullied or pushed into making a rushed decision to switch from their preferred option of a loan deal to a permanent one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy