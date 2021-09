The big trend outlier for the first half of 2020 is Russia-based National Welfare Fund’s investment in Sberbank Rossia in which 1H 2020 sovereign wealth fund direct investments ex-open market totaled US$ 57.122 billion Excluding the National Welfare Fund (NWF) deal in the calculation, which was US$ 29 billion, SWFs invested US$ 28.122 billion as adjusted. Some notable deals in the first half of 2020 which had dealt with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns globally include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s (ADIA) investment in Thyssenkrupp AG’s Elevator Business Unit and Alberta Investment Management Corporation’s investment in Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. In March 2020, the world’s largest central banks went full-throttle on quantitative easing (QE) mode, while governments printed money to cushion the blow of the forced pandemic lockdowns.