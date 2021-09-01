Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Leshan: World-famous Heritage For Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LESHAN, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8 th Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo is schedule to be hosted at Leshan City, the City of Chinese Flowering Crabapple, from September 2 nd to 5 th, 2021. With a major focus on the five sections of exhibition, exchange, competition, event, and marketing, this expo will host over ten events including the opening ceremony, E'mei Lundao Summit, 2021 China Distinctive Tourism Commodities Competition, and Jialehui Opera Week. There will be varied projects with novel content being rendered in various means of expression.

As the only city boasting three UNESCO world heritages, Leshan enjoys quality tourism resources of all sorts. Travelers can visit Mount E'mei and Leshan Giant Buddha and learn the stories of famous figures in the renowned city of Leshan. Come and get engaged in the 8 th Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo. Let's sample the unique charm of the World Natural and Cultural Heritage Mount E'mei-Leshan Giant Buddha and the world-famous irrigation system Dongfeng Weir.

With an altitude of 3,099m, Mount E'mei enjoys variable climate. Travelers can literately experience four seasons as the weather can be quite different in places which are just several miles apart. The view on Mount E'mei is stunning, presenting itself in a uniquely charming way throughout the year. Climbing on the towering golden summit, visitors are able to get a panoramic and majestic view.

It is a Buddha and also a mountain. Leshan Giant Buddha is carved on the cliff of a mountain. It is a masterpiece of cliff sculpture made in the Tang Dynasty. It is a statue of Maitreya with a height of 71m. Sitting on the converging place of three rivers, Leshan Giant Buddha has witnessed the vicissitude of the world over hundreds of years.

Dongfeng Weir was among the first to be listed in the world's Heritage Irrigation Structures. Built in the first year of Emperor Kangxi's reign in Qing Dynasty (1662 AD), it has been functioning for over 350 years. Its supporting channels are well built with reasonable layout and gravity water diversion.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leshan-world-famous-heritage-for-sichuan-international-tourism-trade-expo-301367565.html

SOURCE Leshan.cn

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Sichuan#Cultural Heritage#Jialehui Opera Week#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
China
Related
Photographycreativeboom.com

Photographs of the 'shop cats of China' offer a unique glimpse into Asian culture

Marcel has been living in Asia for nearly three decades now. But it was in 2015, when he moved to Hong Kong, that he noticed something unusual about his new home city. "I saw how many cats that shopkeepers have, in order to protect their goods from mice and rats," Marcel tells Creative Boom. "This only happens in the traditional stores of the older districts and therefore provided a perfect metaphor for a disappearing world, a small warm narrative away from the glitzy skyline the city is known for. And an excuse to photograph these places."
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Europe leads the way as international tourism numbers bounce back

The UK’s first BNPL travel agent, Butter, reveals that after a difficult pandemic year, tourism is once again on the rise with Europe and the Americas benefitting from the sharpest rise in international visitors in the last six months. The COVID-19 pandemic forced international tourism to grind to a halt....
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Plans for 112 MW agrivoltaic project in China

State-owned solar developer Beijing Energy International Holding has revealed plans for a 112 MW ‘agricultural photovoltaic power project' in China. Beijing Energy International, formerly the privately-owned Panda Green, on Friday announced it had selected Nenggao Automation to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on the agrivoltaic facility. An update...
Chinahotelnewsresource.com

W Changsha Hotel Opens in China

Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.
Chinaftnnews.com

W Hotels Worldwide Opens New Hotel in China

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, opens new property in the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China. Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha is the first W in central China and is strategically located in the buzzing heart of the city's business and shopping district. The hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.
Indiadallassun.com

India Pavilion at Dubai World Expo 2020 to showcase

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai starting on October 1 is set to showcase a resurgent India's march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy in the post-COVID world. The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to seek domestic as well as foreign investors.
Worldftnnews.com

Cambodia Set to Open for Tourism in November

With Phnom Penh on track to become the most vaccinated city in Southeast Asia, moves are afoot within Cambodia’s tourism industry to work towards a possible reopening of borders for fully vaccinated international travelers by November this year. The Cambodian tourism ministry recently announced that fully vaccinated international tourists with...
Traveleturbonews.com

World Tourism Network View on Tourism and Terrorism

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan and the nearby Baron Hotel is a game changer also for the already fragile global Travel and Tourism Industry. The World Tourism Network president Dr Peter Tarlow issues a report with his viewpoints.
Sciencerand.org

Where Chinese Science Fiction and RAND History Meet

The name jumped off the page at me: Bill Mathers, of the RAND Corporation. It wasn't some research report I was reading, not a policy paper or news commentary. This was Chinese science fiction, an epic novel about distant galaxies and alien intrigues. And yet, here was Bill Mathers, of the RAND Corporation.
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Art of the experimental: young Chinese jewellery designers to watch

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Jewellery news. Jewellery designers such as Cindy Chao, Wallace Chan and Michelle Ong, with their artistry and depictions of nature, have become the pride of Asia, establishing a loyal following in China and the west. But hard on their heels is a new wave of young Chinese designers, notably Feng. J, Austy Lee and Gearry Suen, who are creating a stir in jewellery circles with their mix of innovative techniques, dynamic sense of colour, and traditional craftsmanship.
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant sculpture of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).

Comments / 0

Community Policy