Textile Fine Art With Cynthia Minoli

(August 27, 2021) – Summer has been full of surprises and beautiful moments at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In May, the gallery revealed the dos and don’ts of placing art in the great outdoors. (Recap: You can do it!) Laughter ensued in June when the gallery’s artists answered one simple question: What would people be surprised to learn about you? (Did you correctly guess which artist has danced with Elizabeth Taylor not once but twice? It’s jeweler Liam Herbert!) July paid homage to the creative spirit of the artist, while in August, the gallery’s landscape painters shared their inspiration (lighting, place and wildlife all ranked high).
Comments / 0