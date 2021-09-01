Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Textile Fine Art With Cynthia Minoli

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artist Cynthia Minoli can turn plain pieces of fabric into beautiful art! Lori Wallace is at her studio meeting the artist, and since Cynthia is a Good Day viewer, Lori gets a little nosy around the house!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Textile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Claire Luxton’s new mural is an artist’s love letter to nature

“When I first saw it I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s me in a teacup!’” laughs the artist Claire Luxton, referencing the moment she first saw Wedgwood’s new Wonderlust collection, which acted as the inspiration for her extravagant new mural. “It had been so many months of studying the archives and researching, and then working on the 3D prints and layouts, so to finally see it in real life was amazing. Each piece felt like an art object – they’re just so precious.”
Festivalabc27.com

Yorkfest Fine Arts Festival

Spend the weekend enjoying beautifully hand-crafted items, local artisans, international food, and great music at Yorkfest! Hosted by the Parliament Arts Organization the multi-day event features over 60 local artist, hands-on art classes, mural installations and more! We learned all about the art focused event happening this weekend.
Visual ArtThe Independent

Artist creates incredible flower sculpture from watermelon

Szimonetta Zombori, a Hungarian artist who spends hours making incredibly intricate sculptures from foods such as watermelons and avocados, has certainly perfected this unusual medium. Zombori says she was always into drawing at school, but it was only after a friend had mentioned the incredible food sculptures they’d seen that...
Visual ArtShropshire Star

Young artist shares super Sonic work in exhibition

A young artist with autism is exhibiting some of his work at a creative hub. Nine-year-old Genesis Brown, will be sharing some of his art at The Hive, an arts charity located in Shrewsbury town centre. Diagnosed with autism aged two years and nine months, Genesis first expressed himself artistically...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

TELLURIDE GALLERY OF FINE ART

36 years in business. Seeking a driven self motivated full-time employee starting immediately. Must be passionate about fine art and studio jewelry. Bachelor's degree required. Applicant must be flexible in schedule and able to shift from stimulating sales environment to administrative tasks. Knowledge of the below systems would be beneficial:
dailyridge.com

Fine Art At The Magnolia Returned For 5th Year

Stephen Koury loves nature. He loves to be out in the natural world. And he loves to take what he sees there and replicate it on his canvas. His nature paintings of flowers, birds, and other flora and fauna display such vibrant colors, and they all appear natural enough to sprout to life from out of his canvas.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes

Although stained glass is often associated with ornate Gothic churches, contemporary glass artists are showing there are more creative possibilities to this ancient medium. Artist Meggy Wilm (aka Colorado Glass Works) creates whimsical, rainbow pieces inspired by organic shapes, nature, and animals. She first discovered the medium in 2017, when...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Fine art flair at the fair

COEUR d’ALENE — Hobby photographer Ken Cook says looking at the hundreds of photos displayed at the North Idaho State Fair inspires him. “I like the challenge of comparing my work to others,” Cook said. “It helps me see what I can do differently.”. Cook entered four of his photos...
Visual Artthelaurelofasheville.com

Artist and Blooms: Bill Abel’s Color-full Journeys

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight watercolor artist Bill Abel in Color-full Journeys, the September installment of Artist and Blooms. His work will be complemented by poetry by Diane Ballard and a floral arrangement by Simone Wood of Blue Blossom Floral Apothecary. The show will run through Sunday, September 26.
Photographythekatynews.com

Giclee Printing and Fine Art Photography: Where to Look?

There is a lot to consider when choosing a supplier for Fine Art Photography and Giclee printing. You should find an Art photographer within easy driving distance if you wish to have your art photographed, since transporting expensive art can be prohibitive, but if you already have photographs, you have a large choice of online suppliers.
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Museumsartforum.com

Denver Art Museum Receives $25 Million to Form Textile Art and Fashion Department

An anonymous donor has gifted the Denver Art Museum (DAM) $25 million in support of its Textile Art and Fashion Department, the museum announced today. The money will allow DAM to establish a new Institute of Textile Art and Fashion, which will be led by Florence Müller, who since 2015 has served as the museum’s Avenir Curator of Textile Art and Fashion. Fifteen million dollars of the transformational gift will provide an endowment underpinning scholarship and programming, including restoration and maintenance of the collection, while the remaining $10 million will go into an endowment fund supporting new acquisitions for the department.
Books & LiteraturePeninsula Daily News

Peninsula author offers collection of words, fine art

PORT TOWNSEND — Froonce: To frolic exuberantly with noise and energy. Eyeservant: A person who works only when someone is watching. Scaramouch: A braggart who is secretly a coward. These are a few entries in Joe Gillard’s “The Little Book of Lost Words,” a colorfully illustrated compendium of terms people...
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Contemporary Art Center to Hold Textile and Weaving Extravaganza Show

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center (WCAC) is set to open a new show centered around textiles and weaving. In its first Extravaganza since 2019, the Textile and Weaving Extravaganza will provide visitors with experiential programming to learn more about this art medium. According to an Aug. 22 WCAC release, this show will will focus on this particular art medium that will include the forms, styles and variations of textile and weaving arts.
Visual Artmytjnow.com

Winthrop Fine Arts Returns to Life

With Winthrop University’s plethora of fine arts programs, it should come as no surprise that the music and visual arts departments hold events throughout the year to showcase student talent. These events, from art exhibitions to concerts, also hold educational value for students pursuing other interests. The fine arts departments...
Visual Artsedona.biz

Join Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s Serenade to Summer

(August 27, 2021) – Summer has been full of surprises and beautiful moments at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In May, the gallery revealed the dos and don’ts of placing art in the great outdoors. (Recap: You can do it!) Laughter ensued in June when the gallery’s artists answered one simple question: What would people be surprised to learn about you? (Did you correctly guess which artist has danced with Elizabeth Taylor not once but twice? It’s jeweler Liam Herbert!) July paid homage to the creative spirit of the artist, while in August, the gallery’s landscape painters shared their inspiration (lighting, place and wildlife all ranked high).
Entertainmentcoolcleveland.com

VIDEO: Paul Holm of Fine Arts Association

Emerging from a long-term strategic planning effort, Fine Arts Association is recommitting to their mission to “create and discover beauty” by engaging entire communities of aspiring artists, educators and the public. CoolCleveland spoke with Fine Arts Association CEO Paul Holm about the affordable year-round concerts, recitals, camps, classes and performances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy