Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bookworm: ‘The Real Valkyrie’ a kingly read

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women”. The prince's crown is crooked. He's not very handsome, either. The castle is cold and damp with a moat that's little more than a mud puddle, which isn't going to keep anybody away, and the throne looks like it was made for a kindergartener. Clearly, this isn't going to work at all. And in “The Real Valkyrie” by Nancy Marie Brown, the royal warriors aren't what you think they are.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martin#Viking#Birka#Norse#Scout Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureIndiana Daily Student

‘The King of Infinite Space’ is mandatory reading status

“When sorrows come, they come not single spies but battalions” (Shakespeare 4.5.83-84). A quote I melodramatically borrow from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” whenever the slightest inconvenience crops up in my life, this time the sentiment was un-ironically in my mind after finishing Lyndsay Faye’s beautifully tragic August release, “The King of Infinite Space.”
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Read it again!

I recently bought a copy of my favorite book to read to my daughter Ramsey when she was little, to give to a young friend for her birthday, and I found it downright emotional to hold it in my hands again. The book is called “O’Sullivan Stew” by Hudson Talbot,...
Books & LiteratureMarconews.com

Bookworm: Mystery and emotion in ‘Lightning Strike’

Once was a time when you couldn’t wait to be big. Eager to make decisions, set your own bedtime, eat what you wanted for dinner, so many of your sentences started with “When I grow up ... ” and now you have. Is it all you thought it would be? Or, as in the new novel, “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger, is adulthood stormier than you wanted?
Books & LiteratureThe Eagle Times

Bookworm: Serious meets sardonic in 'Together We Will Go'

You can’t take it with you. That’s the sad part about amassing great wealth and fine possessions: when you die, you’ll leave it all behind. You exit this world with the same belongings that you have when you enter and there’s nothing you can do to change that. At least, in the new book, “Together We Will Go” by J. Michael Straczynski, you don’t have to do it alone.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

I’m Proud To Be A Lifelong Bookworm

Illuminated by a turquoise colored side-table lamp, my mother sprawls across her bed, readjusting her signature gray shirt with the words “Tepper Business School” outlined in a bright crimson across her chest. The lustrous light accentuates her chestnut highlights, and her silky hair falls from her claw clip, but she doesn’t seem to notice. A smile tugs the corners of her mouth as she reaches for Knuffle Bunny, my favorite book, from my pink, sticker-covered bookshelf. Although she is visibly exhausted from her seemingly perpetual day at work, she reads out each sentence with the same poise and enthusiasm as she would present at a team meeting. As a then 4-year-old, I would sit criss-cross next to my mom, hands clutching my yellow crab stuffed toy and eyes widening as I memorized each picture in the book and strung together each letter on the page until I could finally read.
Books & Literaturetherealbookspy.com

The Real Book Spy’s September 2021 Reading Guide

As summer comes to a close, some of the biggest stars on the thriller scene are set to release new books—kicking off fall with a thundering bang!. Welcome to September, thriller fans. While names like Thor and Silva dominated summer months, there are still a ton of great books set to hit store shelves this year, and September might feature the most star-studded lineup we’ve seen yet. As always, we’ve chosen several books to highlight, and this month, those Featured Selections are Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw by Mike Lupica, The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewel, Dark Intercept by Andrews & Wilson, and, of course, Enemy at the Gates, an all-new Mitch Rapp novel from Kyle Mills. Read more about those titles, along with other offerings from a number of bestselling authors, below.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it’s almost fall), but something for everyone. “Snow” by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black —- but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. (Banville recently told The New York Times that he’d killed off Black: “I shut him in a room with a pistol, a phial of sleeping pills and a bottle of scotch, and that was the end of him.”) By whatever name, “Snow” is a gripping, classic read. “Banville is one of the great stylists of fiction in English and ‘Snow’ allows the limpid cadences of his prose free rein,” wrote NYT reviewer William Boyd, calling the book, “An entertainment, perhaps, but a superbly rich and sophisticated one.”
TV Showscreativeboom.com

Jacqueline Colley's new book is an ode to 'bad taste' and kitsch films from the '80s

Jacqueline Colley is a child of the 1980s, which means her earlier days (and Saturday nights) were consumed in television and films – particularly watching B movies with cult characters or "appliances going on murderous rampages". Other old-time favourites include Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive, alien movies, vampires, and the 1958 version of The Blob with Steve McQueen. "Getting lost in movies, TV shows, and books is something I've done all my life, and honestly, the kitschier, the better," she tells Creative Boom.
Books & LiteraturePost-Bulletin

Author Brown imagines Valkyrie as fierce warriors

The prince's crown is crooked. He's not very handsome, either. The castle is cold and damp, with a moat that's little more than a mud puddle, which isn't going to keep anybody away, and the throne looks like it was made for a kindergartner. Clearly, this isn't going to work. And in "The Real Valkyrie" by Nancy Marie Brown, the royal warriors aren't what you think they are.
Books & LiteratureLongview News-Journal

Pool: A style book that’s fun to read?

Somebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”. My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Review: 'Fates and Furies' author sets new novel in nunnery

“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books) Little is known about Marie de France, a 12th century poet who lived in England but is known for the romances and fables she wrote in French. From a handful of facts, Lauren Groff has written a richly imaginative account of her life that casts her as a mystic, warrior and proto-feminist separatist.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheConversationAU

Yes, audiobooks count as 'real reading'. Here are 3 top titles to get you started

Audiobook listening has been called a “silent revolution” in the publishing industry over the last decade. The US audiobook market is estimated to be worth US$1.1 billion annually and is growing at a rate of more than 10% each year. Industry insiders say this is a fresh market, with 37% of Australian audiobook listeners only taking up the habit in the last year. Audiobook downloads (up 15% on the previous year) were part of a pandemic boost for publisher revenues. Some are read by the authors themselves or by famous actors including Elizabeth Moss and Tom Hanks. But are listeners...
Books & LiteratureYankton Daily Press

The Bookworm: Kids Will Get Wrapped Up In 'Curse of The Mummy'

——— It’s very dark underground. Without a flashlight, you can’t see a thing — but that’s OK; you might not really want to see what’s there anyhow. The silence is loud; it’s cold and probably wet there, too, so you’ll want a jacket if you go subterranean. As in the new book “The Curse of the Mummy: Uncovering Tutankhamun’s Tomb” by Candace Fleming, bundle up tight.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lauren Groff and Rebecca Makkai Talk Literary Ethics, the Loneliness of Bodies, and Writerly Friendship

In early 2010, an email arrived in my inbox from a writer I didn’t yet know—but one whose first novel, in what seemed a bizarre coincidence, I had just purchased the weekend before. It’s perhaps less freaky when you consider that the book, Lauren Groff’s Monsters of Templeton, was a bestseller, was recently out in paperback, and was gracing the front tables of most good bookstores. But I’d been out of the loop and picked it up on a whim, drawn in by flap copy about a town and its layered history. For all I knew, I was now hallucinating this email. Lauren was reaching out with a kind word about a short story of mine and a fellowship nomination; and I was putting it together that this was the same author whose work I’d already discovered and admired in the pages of The Best American Short Stories.
Books & LiteratureDaily Telegram

Readings & Writers

The Bookstore at Fitger's, 600 E. Superior St., offers these events. Call 218-727-9077 or go to fitgersbookstore.com. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Gretchen Anthony signs copies of her books, "Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners" and "The Kids Are Gonna Ask." Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 4: Carrie Torgerson signs copies of her...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma’s bestsellers list

1. “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McGonaghy. A lush and gripping portrait of a young biologist, charged with reintroducing wolves to the ecologically impoverished Scottish highlands, while also trying to heal her twin sister, suffering trauma from her abusive marriage. 2. “Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara. Historical mystery/sleuth...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Liz Bourke Reviews For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten

For the Wolf , Hannah Whitten (Orbit 978-0-356516363, £8.99, 480pp, tp) June 2021. Hannah Whitten’s debut novel, For the Wolf, is one of those books I could wish I had enjoyed more. It almost certainly does not need my approbation, for it has all of the traits of a novel that should find broad-based success: a young, headstrong protagonist; a handsome, self-sacrificing, broody male love interest; an easy-to-read, relatively compelling voice; magical curses and centuries-old magical conflict; and worldbuilding that makes very few demands. While I found it entertaining, I also found it predictable and lacking in depth.
IGN

Dive of the Valkyries

Ability: Launch yourself into the air and come crashing down onto your enemies. Upgrade: Inflict stun damage within a large radius of impact. Find and collect a Book of Knowledge to aqcuire the ability. Find and collect a second Book of Knowledge to upgrade the ability. It does not matter which book you collect first.
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

I turned in my cookbook manuscript on Wednesday. Sort of. I turned in the most unpolished and incomplete work that I’ve ever submitted to an editor. The scaffolding of something finished was definitely there, but it was littered with “TK,” which is publishing shorthand for “to come.”. Otherwise known as,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy