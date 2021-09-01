Cancel
Internet

Twitter’s Super Follows feature launches with three subscription tiers

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 6 days ago
Twitter just launched its long-awaited Super Follows feature. After we report that researcher Jane Manchun Wong has shown more about how users will be able to set up this feature in their profiles, it’s now been introduced by Twitter itself.

In a blog post, the company introduces the Super Follow feature:

Today we’re excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money.

As shown by Wong, Twitter gives three options of Super Follow subscription prices: $2.99/month, $4.99/month, and $9.99/month for people to “monetize bonus, ‘behind-the-scenes’ content for their most engaged followers on Twitter.”

The company gives a few examples of how the creators can give their Super Followers special access to bonus conversations:

  • For skincare enthusiasts looking for extra advice to level up their routine, MakeupforWOC is giving client-level treatment to her Super Followers. All your pressing skincare questions, answered!
  • For those currently living the university glory days (and for those of us who are nostalgic), laugh along with @Myeshachou’s funniest behind-the-scenes stories saved just for her Super Followers.
  • @KingJosiah54 gives his most in-depth sports analysis to his most engaged sports enthusiast audience who want the real scoop on last night’s game.
  • @tarotbybronx dives deeper into astrology, tarot, and intuitive healing advice for their Super Followers. Get extra spiritual guidance on what the stars and cards have in store for you.

Creators can find and interact with their Super Followers by looking for the Super Followers badge. These public badges will be highlighted under their Super Followers name whenever they reply to a creator’s tweet.

Who can set up a Super Follows subscription?

Super Follows feature is starting with a small group within the US who applied for that and can set up a Super Follows subscription. People can continue to apply to join the waitlist by swiping open the sidebar on the Home timeline, tapping on Monetization, then selecting the feature.

To be eligible for the waitlist right now, users need to have 10K or more followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days, be in the U.S., and follow Twitter’s Super Follows Policy.

To subscribe, on the other hand, just tap the Super Follow button on an account’s profile to see a description of their paid offerings and pricing.

Right now, people in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts and we’ll be rolling it out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon.

In 2021, Twitter has been pushing hard for its userbase to subscribe for content, as we already have Ticketed Spaces, Tip Jar for Spaces, and Twitter Blue.

Are you excited to try this feature? Are you planning to Super Follow someone? Tell us in the comment section below.

