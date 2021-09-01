Cancel
Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Gave A+ Advice To Shang-Chi Star Ahead Of Joining Marvel

Cover picture for the article

Even though Hollywood may seem like a huge town, it is a bit smaller than viewers think. The actors recruited into the MCU are perfect examples of this truth. When it comes to Marvel, Michael B. Jordan seems to be connected to almost everyone in the MCU. That was proved when Jordan’s Creed II co-star Florian Munteanu officially joined Marvel. Munteanu will portray the villainous Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before learning he landed the role, the Black Panther star gave the actor some top-notch advice about joining the MCU.

