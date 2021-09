As reported by Telegraph writer Job Vigil, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith drew a small crowd to an informational town hall in North Platte a couple of weeks ago. Job was at his usual best, reporting the facts, questions and details of a meeting in a straightforward manner without the biased analysis and interpretation of so many of today’s newscasters and online stories. A big thank you to journalists like Job who were taught to “just tell it like it is” rather than proselytize.