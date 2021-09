The pandemic continues to hamper foreign investment in U.S. commercial real estate, according to CBRE. Inbound capital fell to $11.6 billion in first half 2021, down 6 percent from the first half 2020 and the weakest first half since 2013. Year-over-year declines were of roughly the same magnitude from APAC and EMEA investors (–19 percent and –17 percent, respectively), while investment from Canada and elsewhere in the Americas increased.