Holidaily Brewing Brings a Gluten-Free Taproom to the DTC
The Golden-born brewery began pouring blondes, lagers, and ales in its new Greenwood Village space on August 27. The COVID-19 pandemic was—and continues to be—extremely rough for breweries, bars, and restaurants across the state. But for some, including Golden’s Holidaily Brewing Co., it also created new opportunities. Holidaily, the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the country, opened a new 2,350-square-foot taproom in Greenwood Village on August 27.www.5280.com
