Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden, CO

Holidaily Brewing Brings a Gluten-Free Taproom to the DTC

By Sarah Kuta
5280.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden-born brewery began pouring blondes, lagers, and ales in its new Greenwood Village space on August 27. The COVID-19 pandemic was—and continues to be—extremely rough for breweries, bars, and restaurants across the state. But for some, including Golden’s Holidaily Brewing Co., it also created new opportunities. Holidaily, the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the country, opened a new 2,350-square-foot taproom in Greenwood Village on August 27.

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Greenwood Village, CO
City
Denver, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Lifestyle
City
Rye, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Golden, CO
Lifestyle
City
Golden, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten Free Beer#Beer Bar#Food Drink#Beverages#Holidaily Brewing Co#Coors#Burns Family Artisan Ales#The Denver Tech Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy