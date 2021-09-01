USA Today newsroom now majority female
The newsroom of USA Today is now predominately female, the outlet announced this week. A recent internal company survey found women made up 51.7 percent of all journalists at the newspaper, which also saw gains in its percentage of Black employees, at 13.6 percent; Hispanic staffers, 10.1 percent; and Asian American employees, 7 percent. Overall, journalists of color account for 34 percent of the newsroom, USA Today Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll wrote on Wednesday.thehill.com
