USA Today newsroom now majority female

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
The newsroom of USA Today is now predominately female, the outlet announced this week. A recent internal company survey found women made up 51.7 percent of all journalists at the newspaper, which also saw gains in its percentage of Black employees, at 13.6 percent; Hispanic staffers, 10.1 percent; and Asian American employees, 7 percent. Overall, journalists of color account for 34 percent of the newsroom, USA Today Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll wrote on Wednesday.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

