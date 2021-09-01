Cancel
Kentucky State

Record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

A record number of coronavirus patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Kentucky as the state struggles to contain the delta variant.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said in a video update Tuesday there were 2,274 people being treated in a hospital for COVID-19.

Of those, 617 are in an intensive care unit and 406 need a ventilator. Kentucky also saw 4,528 new cases on Tuesday, the 10th highest day on record.

Beshear also said the state saw 4,548 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

“Two weapons can win this war. Number one, everybody’s got to get vaccinated. This is still primarily unvaccinated folks either in the hospital or who spread it to someone who is now in the hospital,” Beshear said.

“Second one is masking. Universal masking in our schools is a must or we will get even worse from here. Everybody, everybody, needs to be wearing a mask when they are outside of their home and indoors,” he added.

Kentucky follows many other states that are experiencing strains on their hospital systems and grappling to get control of the delta variant.

Throughout the pandemic, Kentucky has recorded more than 577,000 cases and more than 7,700 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

