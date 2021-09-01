Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blsVj_0bjWWHpC00

Colorado’s attorney general says a grand jury has indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain

The announcement Wednesday comes two years after the 23-year-old Black man was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in suburban Denver All five were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, while some also face other charges.

McClain’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Facing pressure, the governor ordered Attorney General Phil Weiser to open a new criminal investigation. The officers weren’t charged in 2019 after a prosecutor said an autopsy couldn’t determine how McClain died.

The officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general plans to make an announcement Wednesday about the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver.

Attorney General Phil Weiser scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. in Denver to discuss the case.

The 23-year-old’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis McClain’s pleading words that were captured on police body camera video — including “I'm just different” — have been posted on signs at protests and spoken by celebrities who have joined those calling for the prosecution of the police officers who confronted McClain as he walked down the street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious.

Facing pressure amid the protests, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis ordered Weiser to open a new criminal investigation. A district attorney had said in 2019 that he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

In January, Weiser announced that he had opened a grand jury investigation in the case.

Comments / 10

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Police Brutality#Ap#Denver#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Grand Jury Indicts Three Cops, Two Medics On Manslaughter & Homicide Charges In Death Of Elijah McClain

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. On Wednesday (September 1), a Colorado grand jury announced three police officers and two paramedics would be charged on multiple counts in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being violently detained by officers and injected with ketamine, a known sedative, by paramedics.
Law EnforcementPosted by
North Denver News

Indictments come down in Elijah McClain case

A Colorado grand jury issued indictments for five, including three police officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police while walking home from a store, put in a carotid hold and then injected with ketamine, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday.
Public Safetycrossroadstoday.com

Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter,...
Michigan Statewhmi.com

Inmate Sentenced For Local Crime Found Dead In Prison

Michigan State Police are investigating after officials say a prisoner, who was serving time for a Livingston County crime, died after reportedly hanging herself Wednesday at the state's only prison for women. Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said that 39-year-old Natasha Marie Roark was discovered...
Public Safetyhotnewhiphop.com

Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Gets Hit With Additional Manslaughter Charge

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is adding an additional first-degree manslaughter charge against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter for the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop and later claimed that she intended to use her taser but mistakenly drew her pistol.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Three Former Homicide Detectives Charged For Lying Under Oath After Wrongful Rape Conviction of Black Man Imprisoned for 25 Years

A district attorney from Philadelphia has announced that three former Philadelphia police officers will be facing criminal charges for a case that placed an innocent Black man in prison for 25 years. According to CBS Philadelphia, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made an announcement on Friday, Aug. 13, that three...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man sentenced to death in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

A jury on Thursday sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting a. sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside. The sentence follows the jury's conviction earlier this month of all 10 charges against Steven Wiggins, including premeditated first-degree murder, in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker. The grisly slaying sparked one of Tennessee's biggest manhunts, stretching over a two-day period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy