Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Ocala Main Street appoints new executive director

By Press Release
ocala-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcala Main Street (OMS) announced last week that its board of directors has appointed Jessica Fieldhouse as its new Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Jessica Fieldhouse’s caliber and experience to lead Ocala Main Street,” said OMS Chairman, Ted Schatt. “Downtown revitalization efforts are at a critical moment. We need strong leadership to successfully position Ocala Main Street to aid local government in implementing growth strategies benefiting our community and taking full advantage of market opportunities ahead.”

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oms#Resource Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy