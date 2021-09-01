Ocala Main Street appoints new executive director
Ocala Main Street (OMS) announced last week that its board of directors has appointed Jessica Fieldhouse as its new Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Jessica Fieldhouse’s caliber and experience to lead Ocala Main Street,” said OMS Chairman, Ted Schatt. “Downtown revitalization efforts are at a critical moment. We need strong leadership to successfully position Ocala Main Street to aid local government in implementing growth strategies benefiting our community and taking full advantage of market opportunities ahead.”www.ocala-news.com
