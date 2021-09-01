Cancel
Report: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.’s Season ‘Likely Over’ After Knee Surgery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, Jr.’s season is reportedly likely over after he underwent surgery on his knee. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Smith Jr. had surgery to repair his meniscus Wednesday morning. Schefter says sources tell him that it’ll likely end Smith Jr.’s season with a recovery timetable estimated at four to five months.

