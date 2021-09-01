Sheriff’s Report 09-02-21
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported a felony charge. Craig Allen Lee Sr., 58, of Kilmarnock was charged August 25 with driving while intoxicated, third offense within a 10-year period, driving a motor vehicle after having been revoked for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, intentionally attempting to prevent a law enforcement officer from lawfully arresting the accused, driving after forfeiture of driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration, and operating a motor vehicle with an expired inspection.rrecord.com
