Yates County man arrested after allegedly driving drunk, crashing car into Seneca Lake
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) – Police arrested a man after they say he drove drunk and hit a tree, resulting in his car going into Seneca Lake. On Wednesday morning shortly before 6:30, Yates County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person at 107 Locust Grove Road. Police say the investigation revealed 21-year-old Mark Ramirez drove drunk and hit a tree, sending his car into the lake.www.weny.com
