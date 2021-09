This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. Samsung unveiled a whole bunch of new hardware at its Galaxy Unpacked event this week. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are finally official, and there are two new smartwatches -- the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic -- that run Google and Samsung's hybrid wearable OS, and then there are the Galaxy Buds 2. These $149 completely wireless earbuds come in several different colors, have active noise cancellation and boast impressively long battery life.