Drake's 'Hotline Bling' passes 1 billion streams on Spotify

Drake's hit 2015 single "Hotline Bling" became his newest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Drake has another song with more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The music streaming service confirmed Wednesday that Drake's hit 2015 single "Hotline Bling" has reached the milestone.

"God's Plan" and "One Dance" are among Drake's other songs with more than 1 billion streams on the service.

Drake was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2015, 2016 and 2018, and was named the service's most-streamed artist of the decade in 2019.

In January, Drake became the first artist to pass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

"Hotline Bling" appears on Drake's fourth studio album Views, released in April 2016. The album also includes the singles "One Dance," "Pop Style," "Controlla" and "Too Good."

Drake will release his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday.