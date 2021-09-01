Cancel
Drinks

Official champagne of 007 launches limited-edition Bond-themed bottle

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

Over a year after No Time To Die was originally scheduled to open in theaters, the 25th James Bond film will finally premiere next month. And what better way to celebrate the return of the iconic British agent than with some bubbly. To commemorate over 40 years of partnership as the official champagne of 007, Champagne Bollinger has launched a Limited-Edition Special Cuvée.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epAza_0bjWVJYR00 Champagne Bollinger
The limited-edition bottle is now available globally

The bottle and gift box bring together Bollinger’s signature Special Cuvée as well as James Bond and his Aston Martin DB5. Photographer Greg Williams designed the gift box, which features a silhouette of Bond beside his famous car.

The Bollinger Special Cuvée bottle also has nods to Bond with “BOLLINGER 007” depicted on the gold neck collar, in addition to a 007 seal. The limited-edition bottle, now available globally wherever Bollinger is sold, retails for $79.

MGM released the final trailer for No Time To Die on Aug. 31. In the highly anticipated movie, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology,” per the film’s synopsis.

Daniel Craig reprised the role of James Bond in the movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga . The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.”

No Time To Die opens in US theaters Oct. 8.

