Fake Banksy NFT sells for £244k
A fake Banksy NFT has sold for £244,000 to a British collector as the result of a hack. The crypto artwork, 'Great Redistribution of the Climate Change Disaster' (pictured), appeared on a new page of Banksy's official website, entitled 'NFT'. The buyer placed a bid through the URL, which is believed to have been created by a hacker. In the wake of the deal being exposed as a scam, all money has been returned, aside from a transaction fee of around £5,000.djmag.com
