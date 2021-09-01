Fake Banksy NFT sells for £244k

Would you pay millions of dollars for a partly-destroyed work of art? What if it were a Banksy piece?. It was an iconic Banksy moment. In 2018, the "Girl With Balloon" piece was sold at auction for $1.4 million dollars, but the work of art "self-destructed" the moment the deal was done. The piece unexpectedly lowered itself through a shredder that had been built into the bottom of the frame unbeknownst to anyone involved in the sale, according to Sotheby's. The bottom half of the painting was cut into strips in what Sotheby's has referred to as a moment of "instant art world history."