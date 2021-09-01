Cancel
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy threatens telecommunications companies that 'a Republican majority will not forget' if they comply with January 6 committee requests

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to reporters following a classified intelligence briefing by the Secretary of Defense and other Biden officials about the situation in Afghanistan at the U.S. Capitol on August 24, 2021.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Kevin McCarthy warned telecommunications companies against complying with the January 6 committee.
  • The House select committee asked telecommunications and social media companies to preserve records.
  • McCarthy, the House minority leader, warned that "a Republican majority will not forget" if they comply.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday threatened telecommunications companies that a "Republican majority will not forget" if they comply with requests to preserve phone records of Trump family members and members of Congress related to the January 6 insurrection.

The committee investigating the Capitol attack has sent letters to 35 telecommunications and social media companies asking them to preserve certain individuals' phone records and data in the lead-up to and on January 6.

McCarthy issued a statement accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of trying to "strong-arm private companies to turn over individuals' private data" that "would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democrat politicians."

He then said that "if the companies choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law."

A representative for McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to questions from Insider on what specific laws McCarthy believes are being violated or exactly how he would seek to punish companies if Republicans retake the House majority in the 2022 midterms.

The House select committee is seeking records of those charged in connection with the insurrection, those involved in planning, obtaining permits, and speaking at rallies on January 6, and "individuals potentially involved in discussions" about challenging and delaying Congress from affirming President Joe Biden's 2020 election win, according to its letter to AT&T.

That list includes members of the Trump family and GOP members of Congress who most vocally backed Trump's falsehoods of a stolen election and objected to counting electoral votes for Biden in the joint session of Congress, CNN reported.

The Republican members whose records could be sought by the committee include Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Louie Gohmert of Texas, according to CNN .

The committee is also seeking concrete answers on what phone conversations or other communications members of Congress, like Jordan , had with then-President Donald Trump on January 6.

The select committee's latest move follows sweeping requests to seven federal agencies including the National Archives, giving them until September 9 to produce a wide range of documents and records related to efforts to subvert the 2020 election results and the January 6 insurrection itself.

Pelosi formed the January 6 select committee after Senate Republicans filibustered bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission. It has been a source of partisan fighting and acrimony, including between Pelosi and McCarthy , since its creation.

