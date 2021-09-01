Guardians of the Galaxy File Size revealed well ahead of release!

In case you missed it, one of the more noteworthy aspects that are known about the upcoming video game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy from developer Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix is that, while the core group of the Guardians -- Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and Groot -- are all present, players actually take on the role of Star-Lord specifically and make decisions during the narrative and call the shots during combat. It's also a single-player-only experience, which means nobody is fully controlling Rocket, Drax, or Groot at any given time. As for why the developer chose to go this route, according to a recent interview, it's simple: it all stems from an idea that the players are put in the shoes of the leader of a group that isn't always in agreement.