Bryan Baker News

The Toronto Blue Jays have suffered through an inconsistent bullpen, but there are the makings of a group that could be rather special. The Toronto Blue Jays are still fighting for a playoff spot this season, a fight made more difficult for them by a bullpen that has been inconsistent at best. Poor performances from the relievers will go down as the number one issue with this team whenever their season ends. However, there is reason to believe that all could be forgotten with a late season combination of some very talented arms.