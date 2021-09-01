Bryan Baker News

Former New York Knicks shooting guard Ron Baker has officially retired from the NBA. The 28-year-old from Wichita State went undrafted in 2016. Baker signed a contract with the Knicks on August 1, 2016. Then, he made his NBA debut on October 25, 2016 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the team’s 117-88 loss, Baker scored five points in seven minutes played. In 96 games played in his professional career, he averaged 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The guard averaged a career field goal shooting percentage of 35.8 percent, and he also shot 26.5 percent from three-point range.
