MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district may require some students to wear masks when they return to class. The board of Anoka-Hennepin Schools passed a resolution Monday evening, by a vote of four to one, that will require all teachers, staff, visitors, and K-5 students to be masked at all times indoors “when the COVID-19 case levels are greater than 15 per 10,000 as communicated by the Minnesota Department of Health on the Weekly Case Rate by County of Residence data report.” If that threshold is met, sixth graders would also have to wear masks, but only indoors.