Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Learning the language of redistricting, an FAQ

By Jordan Wilkie
Posted by 
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpmy7_0bjWTTCt00
Senate Redistricting chair Ralph Hise during final floor debate in 2017. Kirk Ross / Carolina Public Press

It’s redistricting time.

Legislative staffers are expected this week to release the census data, put into a format that legislators and the public can use to draw political maps.

North Carolina legislators will spend the next month drawing proposed maps, which they tentatively plan to release Sept. 30. The General Assembly also has a proposed listening tour for public input that will run from Sept. 6-27.

Members of the public can share their thoughts on redistricting at those meetings, by submitting comments online or at a proposed second round of public hearings in October.

Voters can use the public redistricting terminal or online tools like DistrictR or Dave’s Redistricting Tool to draw their own maps, which they can submit for the legislature to consider.

Political debates and redistricting news coverage will likely be the hottest between the end of September and the end of October, when the legislature needs to pick its final maps.

This FAQ will help you draw your own maps, make effective public comments and make up your own mind about how our state’s political maps should be drawn.

What is gerrymandering, and why should I care?

Redistricting is the process of drawing political maps. Gerrymandering is the process of making the maps favor one political party or group over another, often restricting the voting power of certain groups of people.

The more gerrymandered political maps are, the less they reflect the will of voters.

What are the types of gerrymandering?

The courts have ruled against two categories of gerrymandering: partisan and racial.

Partisan gerrymandering is drawing legislative maps so one political party is more likely to win more elections. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that federal courts could not rule on political gerrymanders because, well, it was a political issue.

North Carolina’s courts took a different approach, using the state’s constitution to protect from “hyperpartisan” gerrymanders. The state can still favor one political party over another, but it has to be within reason.

Compare North Carolina’s redrawn maps in 2019, 2016 and 2011 using Princeton’s Redistricting Report Card. Republicans still have more of an edge than fairly drawn maps would suggest they should, but the disparity is less in the most recent maps, which the courts determined to be legal.

Racial gerrymandering happens when racial minority voters are prevented from having adequate political representation, and it is prohibited by both state and federal constitutions.

Which party is worse about gerrymandering?

That depends on which state you are in and at what point in history you examine. The real answer is the party in power is worse because that is the party drawing the maps.

In a potential solution to partisan power grabs, 15 states use redistricting commissions to draw political maps instead of legislatures.

Unless the General Assembly decides to hand off its power to a commission by 2030, legislators will remain North Carolina’s mapmakers, though state and federal courts have repeatedly forced the state to redo its maps.

The Democratic Party used gerrymandering to control the state legislature and congressional delegation from the turn of the 20th century to 2010. For most of that time, Democrats used mapmaking to curtail Black political power, too.

By the 1990s, the Democratic Party was using gerrymandering to create Black-majority districts, but the U.S. Supreme Court threw those maps out because the political districts took such unusual shapes.

Now, the tables are turned.

In 2010, Republicans swept into power in state legislatures across the country. They used their new control in states like North Carolina to draw maps that heavily favored electing more Republicans to both state and federal government.

Republicans still control 30 of 50 state legislatures and will again control drawing political maps across most of the country. They will be able to draw maps for the second decade in a row to give the party outsized control over state and federal law, even as Democrats consistently win larger shares of the national vote.

Other factors are at play. For example, cities have the highest concentrations of Democrats and the highest concentration of voters anywhere, while our democracy elects most leaders based on widespread geographic popularity (see “proportionality” below). Other factors, like the structure of the U.S. Senate, have helped Republicans control more political power in recent years than their vote share would suggest.

OK, I get the bigger picture. Now can you tell me the vocabulary I’ll need to know to understand how these maps work?

The most common words you’re likely to hear are “cracked” and “packed.” These refer to the ways voters of one party or race are distributed to dilute their voting power.

Cracking means taking pockets of like-minded voters and splitting them up among a lot of districts where they are outnumbered by opposing voters.

Packing means cramming as many like-minded voters into as few districts as possible.

The legislature has to draw districts for state and federal representatives that are relatively equal in population. When drawing a lot of districts, such as 120 districts for North Carolina’s state House, it’s an effective strategy to pack an opposing party’s voters into a few districts, then crack their remaining voters across the remaining districts, guaranteeing your party ongoing majority power.

When these strategies are applied to minority racial populations — usually Black voters — it’s called “minority vote dilution.”

As populations and political affiliations shift between censuses, the maps tend to lose the full strength of their gerrymander. That’s in part what happened in 2010, when Republicans won a majority of the state legislative seats, which was bolstered by a lot of voter engagement on their side of the political divide.

What are some ways to combat “cracking” and “packing?”

Legislators can now use computer algorithms to draw their maps, so preventing cracking and packing is all but impossible. But due to state court cases, North Carolina is following several rules that will help limit worst-case scenarios.

In the past, gerrymandered maps have used oddly shaped districts to select for voters, famously District 12. Sprawling, cross-county zigzag districts are not allowed this year under North Carolina’s redistricting rules.

Comments / 0

Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
849
Followers
536
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Faq#Gerrymandering#Federal Court#Faq#The General Assembly#The U S Supreme Court#Princeton#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Democrats#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtswosu.org

Sykes Says Redistricting Commission Should Be Drawing Maps

It was revealed at the last redistricting commission meeting that different caucuses in the House and Senate were working on their own to present maps to the commission. But the top Democratic leader in the House said that's not what's mandated by the Ohio Constitution. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes...
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

Texas-like abortion law would harm Florida freedoms

It’s been forty-eight years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established that abortion is a constitutional right. However, for many Americans, especially low income, black and brown people, and those who live in states with political leaders who use reproductive rights for their own political gain, that is not the reality. They may have a right to access abortion but because of systemic racism in our healthcare system, a lack of funds and regulations that disproportionately impact them, many cannot access abortion despite their constitutional right to do so.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Texas StateWashington Post

Critics of Texas’s convoluted abortion law have a point. The solution is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

O. Carter Snead is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of “What It Means to be Human: The Case for the Body in Public Bioethics.”. How did we get to this place in our national discourse on abortion where, instead of arguing about how to care rightly for women, children and families, we are screaming about the legal technicalities of “pre-enforcement challenges” and “sovereign immunity”?
Texas StateWashington Examiner

DOJ takes aim at Texas abortion law

The Justice Department indicated it will step up challenges to a restrictive Texas law that blocks abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected through enforcement of a 27-year-old law that prohibits physical obstruction of those seeking abortions or reproductive healthcare services. “While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to...
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.

Comments / 0

Community Policy