Learning the language of redistricting, an FAQ

Senate Redistricting chair Ralph Hise during final floor debate in 2017. Kirk Ross / Carolina Public Press

It’s redistricting time.

Legislative staffers are expected this week to release the census data, put into a format that legislators and the public can use to draw political maps.

North Carolina legislators will spend the next month drawing proposed maps, which they tentatively plan to release Sept. 30. The General Assembly also has a proposed listening tour for public input that will run from Sept. 6-27.

Members of the public can share their thoughts on redistricting at those meetings, by submitting comments online or at a proposed second round of public hearings in October.

Voters can use the public redistricting terminal or online tools like DistrictR or Dave’s Redistricting Tool to draw their own maps, which they can submit for the legislature to consider.

Political debates and redistricting news coverage will likely be the hottest between the end of September and the end of October, when the legislature needs to pick its final maps.

This FAQ will help you draw your own maps, make effective public comments and make up your own mind about how our state’s political maps should be drawn.

What is gerrymandering, and why should I care?

Redistricting is the process of drawing political maps. Gerrymandering is the process of making the maps favor one political party or group over another, often restricting the voting power of certain groups of people.

The more gerrymandered political maps are, the less they reflect the will of voters.

What are the types of gerrymandering?

The courts have ruled against two categories of gerrymandering: partisan and racial.

Partisan gerrymandering is drawing legislative maps so one political party is more likely to win more elections. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that federal courts could not rule on political gerrymanders because, well, it was a political issue.

North Carolina’s courts took a different approach, using the state’s constitution to protect from “hyperpartisan” gerrymanders. The state can still favor one political party over another, but it has to be within reason.

Compare North Carolina’s redrawn maps in 2019, 2016 and 2011 using Princeton’s Redistricting Report Card. Republicans still have more of an edge than fairly drawn maps would suggest they should, but the disparity is less in the most recent maps, which the courts determined to be legal.

Racial gerrymandering happens when racial minority voters are prevented from having adequate political representation, and it is prohibited by both state and federal constitutions.

Which party is worse about gerrymandering?

That depends on which state you are in and at what point in history you examine. The real answer is the party in power is worse because that is the party drawing the maps.

In a potential solution to partisan power grabs, 15 states use redistricting commissions to draw political maps instead of legislatures.

Unless the General Assembly decides to hand off its power to a commission by 2030, legislators will remain North Carolina’s mapmakers, though state and federal courts have repeatedly forced the state to redo its maps.

The Democratic Party used gerrymandering to control the state legislature and congressional delegation from the turn of the 20th century to 2010. For most of that time, Democrats used mapmaking to curtail Black political power, too.

By the 1990s, the Democratic Party was using gerrymandering to create Black-majority districts, but the U.S. Supreme Court threw those maps out because the political districts took such unusual shapes.

Now, the tables are turned.

In 2010, Republicans swept into power in state legislatures across the country. They used their new control in states like North Carolina to draw maps that heavily favored electing more Republicans to both state and federal government.

Republicans still control 30 of 50 state legislatures and will again control drawing political maps across most of the country. They will be able to draw maps for the second decade in a row to give the party outsized control over state and federal law, even as Democrats consistently win larger shares of the national vote.

Other factors are at play. For example, cities have the highest concentrations of Democrats and the highest concentration of voters anywhere, while our democracy elects most leaders based on widespread geographic popularity (see “proportionality” below). Other factors, like the structure of the U.S. Senate, have helped Republicans control more political power in recent years than their vote share would suggest.

OK, I get the bigger picture. Now can you tell me the vocabulary I’ll need to know to understand how these maps work?

The most common words you’re likely to hear are “cracked” and “packed.” These refer to the ways voters of one party or race are distributed to dilute their voting power.

Cracking means taking pockets of like-minded voters and splitting them up among a lot of districts where they are outnumbered by opposing voters.

Packing means cramming as many like-minded voters into as few districts as possible.

The legislature has to draw districts for state and federal representatives that are relatively equal in population. When drawing a lot of districts, such as 120 districts for North Carolina’s state House, it’s an effective strategy to pack an opposing party’s voters into a few districts, then crack their remaining voters across the remaining districts, guaranteeing your party ongoing majority power.

When these strategies are applied to minority racial populations — usually Black voters — it’s called “minority vote dilution.”

As populations and political affiliations shift between censuses, the maps tend to lose the full strength of their gerrymander. That’s in part what happened in 2010, when Republicans won a majority of the state legislative seats, which was bolstered by a lot of voter engagement on their side of the political divide.

What are some ways to combat “cracking” and “packing?”

Legislators can now use computer algorithms to draw their maps, so preventing cracking and packing is all but impossible. But due to state court cases, North Carolina is following several rules that will help limit worst-case scenarios.

In the past, gerrymandered maps have used oddly shaped districts to select for voters, famously District 12. Sprawling, cross-county zigzag districts are not allowed this year under North Carolina’s redistricting rules.